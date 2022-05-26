Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine: As It's Happening

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news, comment and analysis about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

You can access our earlier live coverage here.

Includes reporting from AFP.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

swift reaction

Global Reactions to Russia's Recognition of East Ukraine Separatists

Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday’s decision by Putin to recognize the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.
new sanctions

Ukraine Urges 'Tough Sanctions' After Putin Orders Troops Into Rebel Regions

Putin's move was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies.
FIXED PRICES

Russia’s Central Bank Offers Liquidity Lifeline to Banks as Markets Crash

The country’s financial markets have plunged over the past two days because of the crisis in Ukraine.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.