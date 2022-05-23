​​Russian Soldier Receives Life Sentence in Ukraine Invasion’s First War Crimes Trial

The first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes in Ukraine has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, the Mediazona news website reported Monday.

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 62-year-old civilian Oleksandr Shelipov in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region on Feb. 28. Prosecutors requested a life sentence for the army sergeant, a native of Siberia’s Irkutsk region.

Kyiv’s Solomyanskiy District Court handed down the life sentence to Shishimarin on charges of violating the rules and conduct of war following a 10-day trial.

Shishimarin's lawyer Viktor Ovsyannikov said the defense intends to appeal the verdict.

"This is the most severe sentence and any level-headed person would challenge it," Ovsyannikov said following the court session, adding: "I will ask for the cancellation of the court's verdict."