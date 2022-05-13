Ukraine: As It's Happening

Support The Moscow Times!
CRISIS SELL-OFF

Russian Markets Pare Losses Following Plunge on Recognition of Ukraine Separatists

The dollar-denominated RTS index of leading Russian firms dropped 10% on opening.
FIXED PRICES

Russia’s Central Bank Offers Liquidity Lifeline to Banks as Markets Crash

The country’s financial markets have plunged over the past two days because of the crisis in Ukraine.
'peacekeeping force'

Putin Orders Russian Military to Act as 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Regions

President Vladimir Putin dispatched Russia's military to "maintain peace" in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...

