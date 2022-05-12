Russian Ex-Minister Ulyukayev Released From Prison

Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was released from prison Thursday after serving a five-year jail term for corruption.

Ulyukayev, 66, walked free two weeks after being granted early release from the eight-year sentence he received in December 2017 on good behavior. The ex-minister had been found guilty of soliciting a bribe, a charge which Ulyukayev denies.

Footage shared by journalists gathered outside Tver Penal Colony No. 1, some 170 kilometers northwest of Moscow, showed Ulyukayev in the back seat of a luxury SUV.

State television reported that Ulyukayev was escorted out by four vehicles, two of which did not have license plates.

He did not speak with the press.