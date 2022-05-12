Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Ex-Minister Ulyukayev Released From Prison

Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev. Mikhail Pochuyev / TASS

Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was released from prison Thursday after serving a five-year jail term for corruption.

Ulyukayev, 66, walked free two weeks after being granted early release from the eight-year sentence he received in December 2017 on good behavior. The ex-minister had been found guilty of soliciting a bribe, a charge which Ulyukayev denies.

Footage shared by journalists gathered outside Tver Penal Colony No. 1, some 170 kilometers northwest of Moscow, showed Ulyukayev in the back seat of a luxury SUV.

State television reported that Ulyukayev was escorted out by four vehicles, two of which did not have license plates.

He did not speak with the press.

Considered an economic liberal, Ulyukayev was the first serving minister to be put on trial in Russia’s recent history.

He had held his position in the Russian cabinet for three and a half years when he was detained in a sting operation in November 2016. Ulyukayev was accused of receiving $2 million from oil executive Igor Sechin, who is considered one of President Vladimir Putin’s top associates.

The veteran economist maintained his innocence throughout his trial, telling the court that he was only “guilty of too often compromising, choosing the easy path, and prioritizing [my] career and well-being over my principles.”

Including his pre-trial detention, Ulyukayev ended up spending five years and five months in the Russian prison system.

Read more

unwelcome expansion

Finland's NATO Membership ‘Definitely’ Threatens Russia – Kremlin

The Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would take “reciprocal steps, military-technical and other,” in response to Helsinki joining NATO.
breaking ranks

Russian Ex-Mercenary Says Kremlin Should Stay Off Foreign Soil

Marat Gabidullin, 55, says he has now become the first former Wagner fighter to publicly speak out about the organization.
leaving a trail

Russia Pushes Law to Force Taxi Apps to Share Data With Spy Agency

Ride-hailing apps would be required to give the FSB domestic intelligence agency real-time access to their data.
Fatal Blast

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Russia Military Base Explosion

The explosion took place during the unloading of munitions and sparked a large blaze.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.