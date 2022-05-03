Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Accuses Israel of Supporting 'Neo-Nazis' in Ukraine

Updated:
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. U.S. Department of State

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the Israeli government of supporting a “neo-Nazi regime” in Ukraine.

In a text published online Tuesday, officials accused Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of making “anti-historical statements” which “explained the course of the current Israeli government in supporting the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.”

The statement comes after Lapid criticized his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Monday for telling Italian journalists that "the most ardent anti-Semites, as a rule, are Jews."

Lavrov had been defending Moscow’s claims that Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 to defend the country from “fascists” which had taken over the country’s government, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish heritage.

The diplomat’s remarks sparked outrage in Israel, which has officially remained largely neutral since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," Lapid said Monday. He also said that the Israeli Foreign Ministry had summoned the Russian ambassador to “clarify” the comments.

"Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism."

But Russia’s Foreign Ministry doubled down on their claims.

“History, unfortunately, knows tragic examples of cooperation between Jews and the Nazis," they said in Tuesday’s statement.

“The historical tragedy lies in the fact that if during the Second World War some Jews were forced to participate in [Nazi war] crimes, then [President] Zelensky, who speculates on his roots, does this quite consciously and quite voluntarily. He hides behind his origins and uses them to provide cover for neo-Nazis, the spiritual and blood heirs of the executioners of his people.”

Read more about: Ukraine war , Israel

Read more

clarifications needed

Israel Slams Russian Claims on Hitler Over Ukraine War

"I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood," Lavrov said in an interview.
war journalism

‘I Visited a Lot of Morgues’: The Independent Russian War Reporters Working in Ukraine

Some of the Ukraine-based reporters for independent Russian outlets have been surprised by the level of help they have received from Ukrainians.
Rising Toll

Russia Loses Over 300 Officers in Ukraine War – Report

At least 1,744 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, according to Mediazona research.
Doomsday scenario

Russia's Lavrov Warns of 'Real' Danger of World War III

Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real."

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.