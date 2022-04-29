Russian Central Bank Slashes Key Interest Rate Again

Russia's Central Bank Friday said it was cutting its key interest rate for a second straight time as risks of price rises and financial instability were no longer rising.

The Bank of Russia said it was slashing the rate from 17% to 14% from next week, a greater cut than predicted by many analysts.

It said this was because "price and financial stability risks (are) no longer on the rise."

The Central Bank had cut the interest rate to 17% earlier this month saying that risks to financial stability had "ceased to increase" for now.

This followed an emergency hike to 20% in late February, four days after the start of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

This came after Western nations imposed sanctions that largely cut Russia's financial sector off from the global economy.