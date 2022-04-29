Russia Publishes Top Secret Case File, Mugshot of Hitler’s Pilot

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has published the KGB’s top secret investigative file of Adolf Hitler’s personal pilot, including his mugshot, it announced Friday.

“Documents from Hans Baur’s investigation file are being published for the first time,” the FSB said, adding that his case file was held in the FSB’s Novgorod region branch in northwestern Russia.

Lieutenant General Hans Baur was the Nazi German leader’s pilot for more than a decade and remained in his bunker until the final days of World War II in April 1945.

Soviet soldiers captured Baur on May 2, 1945, and brought him to Moscow to face trial for crimes against civilians and prisoners of war. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1950 but was released in 1955. Baur returned to West Germany in 1957 and died there in 1993.

The FSB’s declassified archive includes Baur’s arrest file dated Dec. 13, 1945 and his handwritten autobiography dated Oct. 1, 1945, as well as his 12-page testimony provided on Dec. 19-22, 1945.