Russian Air Defenses Deployed Near Ukraine

The Russian border region of Belgorod has confirmed deploying air defense systems early Thursday, the day after an unexplained fire at a nearby ammunition dump.

Regional authorities told state news agencies that late-night explosions heard by residents just 30 kilometers from Russia-Ukraine border were the work of air defense guns.

They provided no further details.

Videos shared on social media showed several white streaks of light against the night sky accompanied by loud bangs.

The explosions followed a major fire at a Belgorod ammunition dump Wednesday.