Second Moscow Airport Furloughs Staff as Passenger Numbers Tumble – Reports

Vnukovo International has become the second Moscow airport to furlough staff amid plunging passenger traffic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian media reported Monday.

The move comes less than a week after Russia’s largest airport, Sheremtyevo, announced that it had furloughed one-fifth of its staff. Moscow’s second-largest airport, Domodedovo, has also introduced a part-time schedule for its workers.

Up to 2,000 employees, or one-third of Vnukovo staff, have been notified of possible layoffs if workloads continue to decrease, pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Monday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

Vnukovo’s year-on-year passenger traffic has declined by 19 percent as countries have closed their airspace to Russian planes following the country’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Vnukovo Airport is being forced to cut costs,” an unnamed representative told Russia’s Interfax news agency.





