Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Bans Airlines From 36 Countries

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany in response to a slew of bans on its planes.


Moscow's statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.


Its list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the UK, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory.


Russia's civil aviation authority said it was bringing in the restrictions "as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia".


Airlines will only be able to enter Russian airspace with a special permit.


Last week Russia banned UK airlines after Britain barred Aeroflot, the country's flagship carrier, as well as private jets.


The European Union announced Sunday that it was closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, including private jets.


These measures will mean airlines have to make long detours on some routes, potentially raising the cost of tickets.

Read more about: Airlines

Read more

SWIFT RESPONSE

EU Cuts Air Links With Belarus Over Forced Plane Landing

Belarus has sparked international outrage by intercepting a Ryanair flight carrying wanted reporter Roman Protasevich.
'temporarily dangerous'

Russia Blocks Flights Over Black Sea, Crimea Amid Military Drills

The notice comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s military buildup and renewed clashes in eastern Ukraine.
grounded flight

Boeing 777 With Engine Trouble Makes Emergency Landing in Moscow

The emergency landing comes days after another model rained down engine debris over the United States.
it's a bird, it's a plane

Russian Airline Blamed for Phallic Flight Path – Report

Pobeda initially said its pilots were likely showing support for the national football team captain after his private masturbation video leaked.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.