Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia’s U.S. Ambassador Decries Banking ‘Blockade’

Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov votes at a polling station at the Russian embassy during the 2021 Russian parliamentary election. Darya Ryazhskikh/TASS

Russia's ambassador in the United States has accused Washington of "blockading" Russian diplomatic missions amid increasingly strained relations over Moscow's invasion of pro-Western Ukraine.

"In effect, the embassy is under a blockade by the U.S. government agencies," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told state television.

Antonov said the Russian mission has been receiving threatening phone calls and letters and, at one point, staff was prevented from exiting the embassy in Washington. 

He added that the Bank of America had blocked the accounts of its consulates general in Houston and New York.

Russia and the U.S. have taken tit-for-tat steps expelling each other's diplomats in recent years, including over accusations of election interference and the war in Ukraine.

Around 170 diplomats and staff remain at the Russian Embassy in Washington, two dozen of whom are expected to depart by late June.

Antonov decried a lack of engagements with Biden administration officials in last week's interview with Politico, where he revealed that he has not had a single conversation with President Vladimir Putin since his appointment in 2017 — including in the two months since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.  

"To give an opportunity to FBI to listen to everything what Mr. Putin could say [to] me?" the diplomat was quoted as saying.

"I have had enough conversations with senior officials in the Kremlin, in various agencies," he told Politico. "We have a different system."

Read more about: US-Russia , Diplomacy

Read more

military aid

Russian Abuses Complicate US Balancing Act on Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United States has provided Ukraine with a flood of light arms.
U.S. troops

U.S. Says 'Not Sending Forces to Start a War' With Russia

The U.S. has deployed 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow.
continued dialogue

Russia, U.S. Agree to Talk Security Demands Next Week

Russia's foreign minister spoke with his U.S. counterpart as tensions flare over Ukraine.
TIT FOR TAT

U.S. Senators Call for Expulsion of Up to 300 Russian Diplomats Over Visas

Moscow has barred embassies from hiring Russian or third-country staff, forcing Washington to lay off nearly 200 locals.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.