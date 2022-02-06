Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Says 'Not Sending Forces to Start a War' With Russia

By AFP
Updated:
U.S. sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Russia tensions. Zuma\TASS

The United States said Sunday it was not sending troops to start a war with Russia after deploying 3,000 additional soldiers to Germany and Eastern Europe over the Ukraine standoff with Moscow.

President Joe Biden "has been clear for months now that the United States is not sending forces to start a war or fight a war with Russia in Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Fox News Sunday.

"We have sent forces to Europe to defend NATO territory."

Sullivan told Meet the Press on NBC that "a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time.

"We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine, and we have been working hard to prepare a response," he said.

"President Biden has rallied our allies. He's reinforced and reassured our partners on the eastern flank, he's provided material support to the Ukrainians, and he's offered the Russians a diplomatic path."

Ukraine on Sunday insisted the chance of resolving the soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack.

US officials have warned that the Kremlin has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor but intelligence assessments have not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade.

Officials briefed Congress and European allies in recent days that the Russian force amassed on the frontier is growing at a rate that would give Putin the firepower he needs for a full-scale invasion some 150,000 soldiers within a few weeks.

They said Putin wants options at his disposal, ranging from a limited campaign in the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale invasion.

Russia denies that it is planning an incursion into Ukraine.

Read more

DIPLOMATIC AMBITIONS

Ukraine Says Diplomatic Solution More Likely Than Russian Attack

The statement came after the U.S. said its intelligence showed Moscow was preparing a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Military force

U.S. Officials Say Russia Preparing Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Russia has assembled 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor.
PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY

Russia Calls EU Sanctions Over Wagner Group 'Hysteria'

European foreign ministers have agreed to slap sanctions on targets linked to the secretive company.
opinion Anna Arutunyan

In Russia’s Near Abroad, Its Influence Is More Optics Than Substance

Putin’s foreign policy has been to establish a presence in foreign countries to disrupt or influence without a coherent strategy for an actual end.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.