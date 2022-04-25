Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Claims ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

TV host Vladimir Solovyov. Council.gov.ru

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Monday it had thwarted a plot to kill Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on state-owned television. 

A group of “neo-Nazis” were planning to kill Solovyov under the orders of Ukraine’s Security Services, according to an FSB statement.   

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the arrest of the would-be assassins during a meeting at Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office. 

“This morning, the FSB thwarted the activities of a terrorist group that planned the attack and murder of one of the most famous Russian journalists,” Putin said, state news agency TASS reported.

The detained men were Russian nationals who were found with fake Ukrainian passports, illegal drugs, and nationalist literature, according to the FSB. 

Russia's Investigative Committee later announced that the six men had supposedly plotted to blow up Solovyov's car.

An ardent supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Solovyov accused Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky of being behind the supposed plot against him in an interview with state-media outlet RIA Novosti published Monday. 

