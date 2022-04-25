Russia Claims ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Monday it had thwarted a plot to kill Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on state-owned television.

A group of “neo-Nazis” were planning to kill Solovyov under the orders of Ukraine’s Security Services, according to an FSB statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the arrest of the would-be assassins during a meeting at Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

“This morning, the FSB thwarted the activities of a terrorist group that planned the attack and murder of one of the most famous Russian journalists,” Putin said, state news agency TASS reported.