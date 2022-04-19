Woman Sharing Name With Zelensky Relative Harassed By Pro-Kremlin Media

Muscovite Olga Vitalyevna Kiyashko has long known that she shares a name with the mother-in-law of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But she hadn’t feared that her namesake would cause problems until supposed pro-Kremlin journalists began to knock at her door.

“I’m beginning to fear for myself, even though I’m a fearless person,” Kiyashko, who said she has no relatives in Ukraine, told the Mediazona news website Monday.

The 53-year-old said alarm bells rang last Friday, when neighbors sent her surveillance footage of two men asking another neighbor about “Vladimir Timofeyevich and Olga Vitalylevna Kiyashko.”

Kiyashko did not know the pair. But she later found out that pro-Kremlin Orthodox television channel Tsargrad had published an “investigation” from blogger Sergei Zergulio Kolyasnikov claiming to uncover properties linked to the Zelensky family in suburban Moscow. These properties included an apartment “registered in the name of Zelensky’s mother-in-law” — in other words, Kiyashko.