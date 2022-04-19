Russian Search Engines Remove ‘Extremist’ Instagram, Independent Media Results

Two of Russia’s largest search engines have removed results for Facebook, Instagram and several independent news websites after authorities blocked or declared them “extremist.”

Meduza, Mediazona, Deutsche Welle, Current Time, Kholod, The Insider and other news outlets that have been providing independent coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were also removed from search results.

Yandex and VK-owned Mail.ru said Monday they have stopped giving out the search results in line with Russian legislation.

“Some links are not available in the search results due to the requirements of Russian legislation,” a disclaimer states on top of the Yandex page.

A Russian court banned Facebook and Instagram as "extremist" in March, leaving WhatsApp the only accessible subsidiary of the U.S. tech giant Meta. Access to Twitter has also been restricted.

State-funded polling showed Instagram use dropping from 53% last fall to 25% weeks after the ban, while Facebook use dropped from 21% to 11%.

Earlier on Monday, Russia blocked access to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) article on civilian casualties in Ukraine and 24 other mostly Ukrainian websites. HRW is among 15 international organizations and foreign NGOs that Russia shut down earlier in April for alleged legal violations.

The digital rights watchdog Roskomsvoboda estimates Russia has blocked more than 2,300 websites since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian authorities have expanded control over information on the internet, blocking dozens of Russian and foreign media in the continuing crackdown on free speech during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities introduced two new criminal offenses in early March for "discrediting" and spreading "false" information about the Russian military, forcing several independent news outlets to suspend activities for fear of prosecution.