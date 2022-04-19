Russian Search Engines Remove Independent Media, ‘Extremist’ Instagram Results

Two of Russia’s largest search engines have removed results for Facebook, Instagram and several independent news websites after authorities blocked them or declared them “extremist” amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meduza, Mediazona, Deutsche Welle, Current Time, Kholod, The Insider and other news outlets that have been providing independent coverage of the invasion have been removed from search results.

Yandex and Mail.ru-owned VKontakte said Monday they stopped displaying the search results in line with Russian law.

“Some links are not available in the search results due to the requirements of Russian legislation,” states a disclaimer at the top of the Yandex page.

A Russian court banned Facebook and Instagram as "extremist" in March, leaving WhatsApp as the only accessible platform owned by U.S. tech giant Meta. Access to Twitter has also been restricted.