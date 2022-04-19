Fresh Attacks Reported on Russia’s Ukraine Border

Fresh shelling from Ukrainian territory injured at least one resident of a Russian border region, the latest instance of intermittent attacks spilling over during Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

Belgorod region-based social media accounts shared photographs of what they said were agricultural buildings allegedly destroyed in the attacks.

“There was shelling from Ukraine of the Golovchino village,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, referring to a settlement 13 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

He said a female resident was hurt and was receiving treatment.

Last week’s reports of attacks across the Belgorod and other border regions were followed by intense Russian air strikes and sea-based missile attacks on targets in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The Belgorod region has reported 12 incidents, including shelling, oil terminal explosions and military vehicle accidents, since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has not confirmed the shelling that Moscow blames on Kyiv.

Belgorod residents expressed fears of fighting spilling over into their villages in interviews with the independent news website The Insider published Monday.

“The city is empty, there are few cars, no people,” said an unnamed doctor. “A lot of people with children are leaving.”

“On April 11, 212 tanks appeared in the city itself. We counted the convoy moving through the city,” she added. “And when we took a train from Belgorod to Orel about three hours from there, planes were flying very low over us.”