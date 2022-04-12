Nokia Announces Russia Departure Amid Mounting Problems for Country’s Telecommunications

Finnish telecommunications company Nokia announced Tuesday it is pulling out the Russian market amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

News of Nokia’s departure comes a day after Swedish rival Ericsson announced they were also indefinitely suspending Russian operations.

Although Russia’s telecommunications market is exempt from Western sanctions on humanitarian grounds, both companies say that cutting ties with Moscow was their only option.

"We just simply do not see any possibilities to continue in the country under the current circumstances," Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in an interview with Reuters. The company had employed approximately 2000 people in Russia.

Russia’s worsening relations with Finland and Sweden, where Nokia and Ericsson are headquartered respectively, are also believed to have played a role in the companies’ decision. Tensions have risen between Moscow, Helsinki and Stockholm as the two Nordic countries have expressed interest in joining NATO.