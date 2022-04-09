Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Berlusconi 'Saddened' by Friend Putin's Behavior

By AFP
Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi (left to right) during a walk along the Yalta embankment, Crimea in September 2015. Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said  Saturday that he was "deeply disappointed and saddened" by the behavior of his old friend Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine invasion.

"I cannot and I do not want to hide that I am deeply disappointed by the behavior of Vladimir Putin," Berlusconi told a public meeting of his right-wing Forza Italia party in Rome, which is part of the broad coalition supporting the government led by Mario Draghi.

"I've known him about twenty years ago and he always seemed to me to be a democrat and a man of peace," the 85-year-old billionaire continued.

Berlusconi, who served as head of the Italian government three times between 1994 and 2011, had previously refrained from publicly criticizing Putin.

When he was in power, Berlusconi maintained friendly personal ties with the Russian president, going so far as to invite him on vacation to his luxurious villa in Sardinia.

"Faced with the horror of the massacres of civilians in Bucha and other places, real war crimes, Russia can not deny its responsibilities," he said Saturday.

Read more about: Italy , Russia , Ukraine

Read more

'feign outrage'

Russia Seeks UN Security Council Meeting on Bucha, Ukraine

UN authorities have yet to publicly state whether a Security Council emergency meeting will take place Monday.
captured soldiers

Ukraine Asks Russian Mothers to Fetch Captured Troops

A week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv claims to have captured dozens of Russian servicemen.
swift ban

EU Cuts Russian Banks from SWIFT, Bans RT, Sputnik

"This is the largest sanctions package in our Union's history."
'under full control'

Fighting Rages in Ukraine as Russian Troops Claim City

Russia claims its military has damaged more than 1,500 military facilities in Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.