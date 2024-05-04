Russia Adds Zelensky to Criminal 'Wanted' List

Russia has added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to its list of wanted criminals, a government database showed on Saturday.

Zelensky appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's "wanted" list, an online database of alleged criminals sought by the authorities.

It stated that the Ukrainian leader was wanted "under an article of the criminal code," without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials on why Zelensky had been added to the list.

Moscow has targeted Zelensky since the start of its military offensive in February 2022.