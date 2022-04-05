Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

U.S. Blocks Russia From Paying Debt With Dollars Held in U.S. Banks Treasury

By AFP
The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C. Alex Hanson (CC BY 2.0)

The United States starting Tuesday will bar Russia from making debt payments using funds held at American banks, ramping up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said.

"Today is the deadline for Russia to make another debt payment. Beginning today, the U.S. Treasury will not permit any dollar debt payments to be made from Russian government accounts at U.S. financial institutions," a Treasury spokesperson told AFP.

"Russia must choose between draining remaining valuable dollar reserves or new revenue coming in, or default."

Debt payments previously had been exempt from the near-complete lockdown that severed Russia from the global financial system, and the country had made several payments to foreign creditors through major U.S. banks. 

The country also has been allowed to receive payments for oil and gas sales, although the U.S. has banned imports from Russia.

But the White House on Monday warned more sanctions were coming on Russian leader Vladimir Putin following the emergence of alleged atrocities in formerly Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The latest U.S. move "will further deplete the resources Putin is using to continue his war against Ukraine and will cause more uncertainty and challenges for their financial system," the Treasury official said in a statement, noting the country "is facing a recession, skyrocketing inflation, (and) shortages in essential goods."

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

NO MATTER WHAT

Russia Says Nord Stream 2 Will Be Ready in Matter of Months

Russia's new gas transit deal with Ukraine would also mollify the impact on Russian gas supplies of U.S. sanctions introduced on the project.
sanctions scandal

$6.5M U.S. Tech Bound for Russia Seized by Authorities

U.S. authorities seized a turbine that was bound for Russia's Arctic in an apparent violation of sanctions.
Barred from business

$740Bln U.S. Defense Bill Targets Russian Pipelines

The NDAA also calls for sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system.
blacklisted boat

Singapore Arrests Sanctioned Russian Vessel

“We could lose this ship,” the deputy director of Russia's Gudzon shipping company said.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.