Russian Man Detained for Knocking Down ‘Z’ Monument

A Russian man was detained after trying to knock down a monument of the letter “Z” — a symbol of support for Russia’s military operation in Ukraine — in a city near Moscow, local police reported Tuesday.

The two-meter-tall, illuminated “Z” was installed in Kostroma, a city 500 kilometers southeast of Moscow, on March 18. Beside the monument stands an orange-and-black flag, a traditional symbol of the Soviet victory in World War II. The “Z” is reportedly guarded with surveillance cameras and 24-hour private security.

An unnamed 51-year-old man attacked the monument on the night of April 4, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Kostroma region police said.

Footage published in the “Kostroma as it is” VKontakte group shows a man slamming into the “Z” several times until the giant letter bends over. Two guards can be seen approaching the man, but neither of them move to stop him.