Ukraine Honors Soldier Who Cursed Out Russian Warship

A Ukrainian soldier who coined the phrase “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been awarded a medal.

Border guard Roman Hrybov uttered the viral line during the Russian attack on Snake Island, a remote Black Sea outpost, after a Russian warship ordered him and his comrades to surrender. His rebuke became a rallying cry for Ukrainian resistance, featuring on billboards across the country and adopted by anti-war protesters and Western officials.

Hrybov was among 13 border guards on Snake Island when it was attacked.

It was initially reported all the men were killed, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said this weekend that some had survived and were taken prisoner. Hrybov was exchanged last week in one of the few prisoner swaps of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.