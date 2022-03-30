Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Honors Soldier Who Cursed Out Russian Warship

Updated:
Defense Ministry of Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier who coined the phrase “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been awarded a medal. 

Border guard Roman Hrybov uttered the viral line during the Russian attack on Snake Island, a remote Black Sea outpost, after a Russian warship ordered him and his comrades to surrender. His rebuke became a rallying cry for Ukrainian resistance, featuring on billboards across the country and adopted by anti-war protesters and Western officials.

Hrybov was among 13 border guards on Snake Island when it was attacked.

It was initially reported all the men were killed, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said this weekend that some had survived and were taken prisoner. Hrybov was exchanged last week in one of the few prisoner swaps of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. 

A video posted by the administration of central Ukraine’s Cherkasy region Tuesday showed its head Ihor Taburets awarding Hrybov the distinction “For Merit to Cherkasy.” The Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted a photo of Taburets congratulating Hrybov.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the Ukrainian people for their support. We feel it very much, it inspires us,” Hrybov said, according to the Odessa Journal news website. “We have strength, we have truth, together, we will win. Glory to Ukraine!”

Hrybov’s famous rebuke occurred as part of a radio exchange with the crew of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva. It was widely shared online.

“This is a Russian warship,” a voice is heard saying to Hrybov. “I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate, otherwise I will open fire.”

The 42-acre Snake Island, adjacent to Romanian waters, marks the edge of Ukraine’s territorial waters in the Black Sea and reportedly remains in Russian hands.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

mounting crisis

Biden, Putin Discuss Ukraine as Kremlin Slams 'Provocations'

U.S. President Joe Biden to speak to Vladimir Putin on Saturday after the United States warned a Russian invasion could begin in days.
defusing fears

Macron Sees Path to Calm Russia Tensions After Ukraine Push

Macron said he offered Putin "concrete security guarantees" as the West scrambles to deal with Russia's massive troop build-up on Ukraine's border.
military buildup

Send 30K Troops to East Ukraine, ​​Separatist Commander Asks Russia

The plea to Moscow comes amid unprecedented tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
CRITICAL SITUATION

Putin Says Ready for Compromise After Talks With Macron on Ukraine

The French president flew to Moscow at the start of a week of diplomacy aimed at easing fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.