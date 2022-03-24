Moscow Stock Exchange Partially Reopens After One-Month Closure

The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed trading of some shares Thursday, the second stage in a phased re-opening after being suspended for a month due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Trading renewed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which saw early gains of over 10%.

The RTS Index, which is calculated in U.S. dollars, was down over 4.0% since markets opened.