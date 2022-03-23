Russian Stock Market to Reopen Thursday After Unprecedented Pause

Russia’s main stock market will resume trading Thursday for the first time in four weeks, the Central Bank announced Wednesday.

The Moscow Exchange has been closed since Feb. 25 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of tough financial sanctions on Moscow. It is the longest suspension of trading since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Trading will be opened for 33 of Russia’s largest publicly listed companies, those that comprise the benchmark MOEX index, the Central Bank said. That list includes the likes of now-sanctioned financial institutions like Sberbank and VTB, the country’s largest energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft and private firms such as the country’s top retail chains, flag-carrier Aeroflot as well as metals and commodities giants.

The trading day will be shortened to just over four hours, with deals starting at 9:50 a.m. Moscow time and closing at 2 p.m. Short selling will also be banned, the regulator announced, in an attempt to limit speculative bids that could send the market into freefall.