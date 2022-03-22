Russia Would Only Use Nuclear Weapons Faced with 'Existential Threat' – Kremlin

Russia would only use nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine conflict if it were facing an "existential threat," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN International Tuesday. "We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said. "So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept." Peskov's comment came as interviewer Christiane Amanpour pushed him on whether he was "convinced or confident" that President Vladimir Putin would not use the nuclear option in the Ukrainian context. Days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Putin announced on Feb. 28 that he had put the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert in a move that sparked global alarm.

President Putin has raised the threat of using nuclear weapons – and his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to rule out their use, in an interview with me tonight. pic.twitter.com/uxQqncLGYN — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) March 22, 2022

Asked about Peskov's statement, and Russia's nuclear stance more broadly, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby called Moscow's rhetoric on potential use of nuclear weapons "dangerous." "It's not the way a responsible nuclear power should act," he told reporters. That said, Kirby stressed that Pentagon officials "haven't seen anything that would lead us to conclude that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture." "We monitor this as best we can every day," he added. Russia maintains the world's largest stockpile of nuclear warheads, and has earned minimal support around the world for its attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Western defense officials said following Putin's February announcement that they had not seen any significant sign of mobilization of Russia's nuclear forces — its strategic bombers, missiles and submarines.

news Putin Orders Nuclear Alert as Ukraine Fiercely Resists Russian Invasion Read more