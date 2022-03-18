Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Missiles Destroy Aircraft Repair Plant in Ukraine's Lviv – Mayor

By AFP
Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 18, 2022. Russian forces on March 18 destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP


Russian forces on Friday destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across the clear blue sky over Lviv's airport on Friday morning, an AFP reporter saw, and ambulances raced to the scene.

"Several missiles hit an aircraft repair plant," Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the messaging app Telegram, adding the plant had been destroyed.

"There are no casualties," he said, adding that operations at the plant had been halted. 

He earlier wrote that Russian forces had struck an area close to Lviv's airport. 

Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local man told AFP he had heard a blast earlier Friday.

Ukraine's air force, referring to the strike and citing preliminary information, said that six "cruise missiles had been launched, probably X-555, from the Black Sea."

Two missiles had been destroyed, the statement added.

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination known for its picturesque views.

Last weekend Russian cruise missiles devastated a military base west of Lviv, killing 35 people and wounding more than 130.

Located 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the border with EU member Poland, the city had largely been spared since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.

Read more about: Ukraine , Russia

Read more

relentless assault

Fresh Blasts Hit Kyiv as Russia Steps Up Attacks

At least three loud explosions were heard just after dawn in the western part of the city, and thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.
second kidnapping

Second Ukraine Mayor Abducted by Russian Troops

A Ukraine mayor was abducted by invading Russian forces on Sunday, the second such kidnapping in days.
humanitarian catastrophe

Over 2,100 Mariupol Residents Killed Since Invasion Began: Official

Mariupol is facing what Ukraine and aid agencies call a "humanitarian catastrophe," lacking water or heating and running out of food. 
‘Positive shifts’

Russia Sees 'Progress' at Conflict Talks With Ukraine

Leonid Slutsky, a senior member of Russia's negotiating team, told state-run television that "significant progress" was made.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.