Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Warns Against Panic Buying as Food Prices Rise Fast

Sugar shortages have been reported across the country in recent days. Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin has told Russians not to panic buy staple goods such as sugar and buckwheat as prices rise at a record rate and shortages have been reported across the country.

“Russians have absolutely no need to run to the shops and buy-up buckwheat, sugar and toilet paper,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, when asked about reports of panic buying.

“The fuss around supplies in food stores is extremely emotional,” he said.

Prices have risen at their fastest rate in more than two decades as Russia starts to feel the economic consequences from its invasion of Ukraine, data published by the Rosstat statistics agency shows.

The dramatic fall in the ruble, combined with Western financial sanctions and airspace bans, has disrupted the supply of imported goods and foods into the country.

Despite being a net exporter of sugar, prices have risen by more than 15% over the last two weeks according to government statistics. Shortages have been reported in many cities.

Peskov also said the government had “not formed a position” on whether it would seek to create a government sugar monopoly to control supply and prices.

The Kremlin has already banned some sugar and other agricultural exports and has previously rolled out price controls for staple goods at times of high inflation.

Read more

secretive wealth

Russians Have $200Bln in Swiss Bank Accounts – Reuters

The figure reveals the extent to which rich Russians have capitalized on Switzerland’s private financial industry to store their wealth abroad.
off the air

British Media Regulator Revokes RT License

The Kremlin called the ban a further example of European and American "anti-Russian madness" eroding freedom of expression.
'military operation'

LIVE | Ukraine: As It's Happening

Follow the latest news as it happens.
striking the rear

Russia Strikes Near Lviv Airport as Bombardment Expands Across Ukraine

Moscow expands a bombardment campaign that has intensified allegations of war crimes.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.