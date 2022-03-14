Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Separatists Say 16 Dead in Donetsk After Ukraine Attack

By AFP
A Tochka-U short-range ballistic missile has been shot down over the city of Donetsk. Valentin Sprinchak / TASS

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Monday that a strike by Kyiv's forces on the rebel de facto capital Donetsk left at least 16 people dead, ahead of talks to resolve the war.

Rebel officials said fragments from a Ukrainian Tochka missile that was shot down had landed in the center of the city leaving more than a dozen dead with many more injured.

"Sixteen deaths have been recorded," the self-proclaimed region's health ministry said, adding that another 23 people had been injured. 

The information lowers the count from 20 provided in an earlier toll provided by separatist authorities.

Official separatist Telegram channels distributed photos and video of the aftermath, showing burnt-out cars, bodies strewn in the street, and damage to the exterior of shops.

AFP could not independently verify the death toll reported by authorities in the territory that has been controlled by pro-Moscow rebels since 2014.

In an interview with Russian state-run television, the head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said the shot-down rocket had inflicted damage to residential areas and repeated that civilians had died.

"People were waiting in line near an ATM and were standing at a bus stop," he told the Rossiya 24 network.

"There are children among the dead," Pushilin added, telling the network the casualty count would have been higher had the rocket not been downed.

Reports of the attack came as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were scheduled to meet for a fourth round of talks to resolve more than two weeks of fierce fighting.

Read more about: Donbass

Read more

'peacekeeping force'

Putin Orders Russian Military to Act as 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Regions

President Vladimir Putin dispatched Russia's military to "maintain peace" in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
BREAKAWAY STATES

Putin Recognizes Independence of Pro-Russia Separatists in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognizing the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics.
MINSK DISAGREEMENT

Putin to Decide on Recognizing Ukraine Separatists Later Today

Putin's subordinates pressed him to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples' Republics in a televised meeting Monday.
opinion Andrei Kortunov

To Recognize or Not to Recognize, That Is the Question

The epicenter of the Ukraine crisis has shifted from the Russian-Ukrainian border to the Donbas breakaway republics.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.