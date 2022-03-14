Separatists Say 16 Dead in Donetsk After Ukraine Attack

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Monday that a strike by Kyiv's forces on the rebel de facto capital Donetsk left at least 16 people dead, ahead of talks to resolve the war.

Rebel officials said fragments from a Ukrainian Tochka missile that was shot down had landed in the center of the city leaving more than a dozen dead with many more injured.

"Sixteen deaths have been recorded," the self-proclaimed region's health ministry said, adding that another 23 people had been injured.

The information lowers the count from 20 provided in an earlier toll provided by separatist authorities.