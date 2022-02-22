Russia Backs Ukraine Separatists’ Full Territorial Claims 

Russia backs the full territorial claims of separatists in eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday evening.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said: "We recognized them. And this means that we recognized all their fundamental documents, including the constitution. And the constitution spells out the borders within the Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine."

Leaders in the breakaway states control less than half of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine but claim sovereignty over the entire area, including major port city Mariupol, which is currently under Kyiv's control.

Putin’s backing for the separatists’ claims to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government threatens to further escalate the situation in the country, less than 24 hours after Putin’s shock decision to recognize the republics’ independence.

Putin said it was up to the separatists in Ukraine to negotiate with the government in Kyiv to resolve the border dispute. Kyiv refuses to talk to the rebels and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called for a summit with Putin to discuss the issue.