Russian Prices Rising Fastest in 24 Years on Ruble Collapse

Prices in Russia rose at their fastest rate in more than two decades during the first week of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, official data published Wednesday showed.

Weekly inflation came in at 2.2% between Feb. 26 and Mar. 4, according to data published by Russia’s Economy Ministry — the largest increase in prices over a seven-day period since 1998.

Retailers have hiked prices in response to the ruble’s fall in value. The Russian currency has lost more than half its value since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.