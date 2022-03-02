Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top UN Court to Hold Ukraine War Hearings on March 7, 8

By AFP
The ICJ, based in The Hague, does not have a mandate to bring criminal charges against individual Russian leaders behind the invasion. TASS / EPA / ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The International Court of Justice said Tuesday it would hold genocide hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine, as fighting intensifies.

The Hague-based ICJ, the United Nations' top court, will open the public hearings after Ukraine lodged a complaint with the court to order Russia to stop its invasion.

"The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine," the court said in a statement.

More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within ex-Soviet Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million.

The UN estimates that up to 4 million refugees may need help in the coming months and 12 million more will need assistance within the country.

The ICJ, which is based in the Netherlands capital The Hague, does not have a mandate to bring criminal charges against individual Russian leaders behind the invasion.

But it is the world's top court for resolving legal complaints between states over alleged breaches of international law.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan had already announced he was launching an investigation on the "situation in Ukraine" following Russia's invasion.

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine" since 2014, Khan said in a statement Monday.

Russia has defied international bans, boycotts and sanctions to press ahead with an offensive it says is aimed at defending Ukraine's Russian speakers and toppling the leadership.

The United States trusts "the Court is taking into consideration the dire circumstances and rapidly unfolding events," the State Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Spokesman Ned Price said Washington hopes the court "will act with utmost urgency on Ukraine's request for provisional measures" in the hearing.

"Each day that Russia is unconstrained in its aggression is a day that brings more violence, suffering, death, and destruction in Ukraine," he said.

Read more about: UN , Court case , Ukraine

Read more

defiance at the podium

Isolated Russia Defends Ukraine War at UN General Assembly

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, pleaded: "The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough."
diametrically opposed

Russia, U.S. Clash at UN Over Ukraine Crisis as Oligarchs Threatened

Russia's envoy to the UN accused the United States of trying to "whip up hysteria" by pushing the debate.
Kerch conflict

Fate of Captured Ukrainian Sailors Must be Tied to Jailed Russians, Putin Says

The Russian navy captured Ukrainians in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.
2014 clashes

UN Mission Criticizes Probe into Odessa Deaths

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of “persistently impeding” the investigation into the deaths of 48 people during riots.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.