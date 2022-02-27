Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

BP to Ditch Investment in Russia's Rosneft

By AFP
Valery Sharifulin / Reuters

British energy giant BP announced Sunday that it was pulling its 19.75% stake in Rosneft following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BP's chief executive Bernard Looney also announced that he was resigning from the Russian oil company's board "with immediate effect."

Looney was one of two BP-nominated directors, having held the position since 2020. The other is former BP CEO Bob Dudley, who has also resigned, said BP.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region," said the company's chairman, Helge Lund.

"BP has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues," he added.

"However, this military action represents a fundamental change."

The announcement came as the European Union applied fresh sanctions against Russia, closing its airspace, banning its state media outlets and restricting its access to the international finance network.

Read more

evacuations

China Starts Evacuating Citizens From Ukraine

China has said around 6,000 of its citizens are in Ukraine for work or study.
empty theaters

Hollywood Blocks Film Releases in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

"The Batman," “Morbius” and Pixar film “Turning Red” are among the movies that won't get a Russian premiere.
orchestra takes a stance

Munich Orchestra Drops Russian Conductor Gergiev Over Ukraine

The dismissal is the latest blow for the 68-year-old classical music titan.
unavailable info

YouTube Blocks Russian State Media in Europe

RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels will no longer be accessible to European audiences.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.