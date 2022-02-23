Ukraine Demands Security Guarantees from West, Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday demanded "immediate" security guarantees from the West and Moscow aimed at averting a feared Russian invasion.

Zelenskiy made his comments as Russia began to evacuate diplomats from its Kyiv embassy after Moscow formally approved the use of military force abroad.

"Ukraine needs security guarantees. Clear, specific, and immediate," Zelenskiy said.

"I believe that Russia must be among those countries giving clear security guarantees."