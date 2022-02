Russian President Vladimir Putin made an announcement that stunned the world on Monday when he recognized the separatist-held republics of eastern Ukraine.

A few residents gathered to celebrate the announcements in the separatist-held city of Donetsk.

Observers view the recognition as a new escalation in the conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the move as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.