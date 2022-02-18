Ukrainians’ Support for Joining NATO Hits Record High – Poll

Ukrainians’ support for NATO membership has reached an all-time high, according to new polling conducted amid a standoff between Russia and the West over Moscow's demand to permanently block Kyiv from the U.S.-led military alliance.

After dropping to 55% in December, support for Ukraine’s NATO membership climbed back up in January and reached 62% in February, according to the survey by Ukraine’s polling organization Rating Group published Friday.

“This is the highest indicator of positive perception of Ukraine's integration into NATO in the history of observations since 2014,” it said.

Another 30% of Ukrainian respondents opposed the ex-Soviet country’s bid to join the Western military alliance, a drop from 35% two months ago.