Eastern Ukraine Situation ‘Deteriorating,’ Warns Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the situation in eastern Ukraine was “deteriorating” and called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch negotiations with Russian-backed separatists.

The comments came as separatists leaders in the Donbas announced mass evacuations of civilians into Russia on claims that Kyiv was planning an imminent attack.

“All that Kyiv needs to do is sit at the negotiating table with representatives of the Donbas and agree on political, military and economic measures to end the conflict,” Putin said, speaking at a press conference in Moscow alongside Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.



“Unfortunately, right now we see a deterioration of the situation in the Donbas,” he added.

Putin has repeatedly telegraphed that Moscow wants Kyiv to implement the 2015 Minsk agreements, a ceasefire deal that is the only existing framework for ending the war in eastern Ukraine.