Fresh Shelling Breaks Out in Eastern Ukraine as U.S. Accuses Russia of Invasion ‘Pretext’

Pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian government forces accused each other Thursday of opening fire at each other’s territory, as the U.S. said Russia is attempting to create a “pretext” for invading Ukraine with claims of “genocide” in the region.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has been observing the situation in eastern Ukraine, recorded numerous shelling incidents along the line of contact in Donbas on Thursday morning, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

“The situation on the line of contact has sharply escalated. The enemy is making attempts to unleash active hostilities," a message posted on the official self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR)’s Telegram channel said.

Ukraine denied the separatists' accusations that government troops had attacked and instead said the Russian-backed rebels have shelled a kindergarten in the Ukrainian-controlled town of Stanytsya, injuring two teachers."

Ukrainian Stanytya Luhanska village was shelled with heavy weapons from the occupied territory of the Donbas. Civilian infrastructure damaged. We call on all partners to swiftly condemn this severe violation of Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

The flare-up in fighting comes as the Kremlin renews its push to draw attention to what it perceives as discrimination of the local population in the Donbas by the Ukrainian side.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Kyiv was committing "genocide" in Donbas while Russian media aired a number of programs purportedly showing secret mass graves in the region and the potential of the Ukrainian forces to use chemical weapons against the people of Donbas.

The U.S. has warned that Russian officials were using inflammatory statements as a “pretext” for a potential invasion into Ukraine.