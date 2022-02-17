Britain to Scrap ‘Golden Visa’ Scheme Over Russian Ties – Reports

The United Kingdom plans to scrap its fast-track investment visa program next week over pressure to cut ties to Russia, British media reported Thursday.

Britain was due to suspend the visa scheme in 2018 but failed to do so, sparking criticism from anti-corruption campaigners. A 2020 parliamentary report on Russian influence in the United Kingdom warned that the visa program had allowed London to become a “laundromat” for offshore wealth.

Home Secretary Priti Patel plans to abolish the Tier 1 investor visa program next week because of “long-standing concerns” with criminal groups and super-rich foreigners abusing the scheme, The Times reported.

The move is linked to the threat of Russia invading Ukraine over its security standoff with the United States and NATO.