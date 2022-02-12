Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Denounces U.S. 'Peak Hysteria' After Putin-Biden Call

By AFP
Kremlin Aides Yury Ushakov and Sergei Lavrov EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV /POOL

The Kremlin on Saturday denounced U.S. "peak hysteria" surrounding the Ukraine conflict but said Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Joe Biden had agreed to continue dialogue.

Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: "Hysteria has reached its peak."

Ushakov said that the U.S. side had requested to arrange phone talks between Biden and Putin on Saturday even though such a call had initially been planned for Monday.

The two leaders spoke after Washington warned that an all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin "any day".

Ushakov complained about the U.S. claims, saying that Americans even released "the date of the Russian invasion".

"We don't understand why false information about our intentions is being passed to the media," he told reporters.

He said that Putin once again complained that the West has been arming Ukraine and that Kyiv authorities have been "sabotaging" Western-brokered peace agreements to end a years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine.

At the same time Ushakov called the one-hour phone talks between the two leaders "balanced and business-like" and added that "the presidents have agreed to continue contacts at all levels".

Russia is demanding binding security guarantees from the West that includes a pledge to roll NATO forces out of eastern Europe and to never expand into Ukraine.

Washington has flatly rejected the demands while offering to discuss a new European disarmament agreement with Moscow.

Ushakov said Moscow would take into account Biden's point of view as it prepares to respond to Washington and NATO's proposals.

"The Russian side will carefully analyse Biden's concerns."

Read more

No Flight Zone

KLM Suspends Flights to Ukraine: Airline

"There will be no flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice," the statement said.
mounting crisis

Biden, Putin Discuss Ukraine as Kremlin Slams 'Provocations'

U.S. President Joe Biden to speak to Vladimir Putin on Saturday after the United States warned a Russian invasion could begin in days.
Evacuation Plans

U.S. withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine

The United States is withdrawing nearly all of its remaining soldiers from Ukraine as tensions soar, the Pentagon announced Saturday
Negotiations

Lavrov tells Blinken West Seeking to Provoke Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of seeking to provoke a conflict in Ukraine, during a call with his counterpart Antony...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.