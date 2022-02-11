Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sees Record 200K Covid-19 Cases

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russia reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The country has been gripped by a surge in cases since the start of the year, fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. 

The country reported 203,949 new infections over the last 24 hours, Russia’s nationwide coronavirus task force said Friday. It also said 722 Covid-19 patients died — the highest number in four weeks. 

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the latest wave is in decline in the Russian capital, which has been the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak and was the first place to see a rise — and fall — in case numbers during previous waves. 

The number of patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has also risen fast over the last month. Some 19,281 people were hospitalized Friday, the task force said — around double the level of daily admissions being recorded in mid-January.

Russia has been one of the world’s hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus, as the government has largely shunned strict lockdowns and the vaccination campaign has stuttered, with 48% of the country fully vaccinated.

The country has seen almost 1 million excess deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to The Moscow Times’ analysis, and Russia’s population recorded its largest-ever peacetime decline in 2021 — largely as a result of Covid-19 fatalities.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

obituary

Last Soviet Defense Minister Dies From Coronavirus – Reports

Yevgeny Shaposhnikov reportedly died due to the coronavirus at age 78.
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.
immunity push

Moscow Announces Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

Online booking for medics, teachers and social service workers deemed at higher risk of severe infection will open Friday.
priority patients

Over 100K At-Risk Russians Vaccinated for Coronavirus

Large-scale vaccination of priority groups such as doctors and teachers is expected to start late next week.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.