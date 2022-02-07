News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Virus surge

Russia lifted self-isolation orders Sunday for those who had contact with those infected with coronavirus despite continuing to report record numbers of new coronavirus infections.

New daily cases jumped to 180,071 on Sunday from 177,282 on Saturday and a tenfold spike from January. Russia also reported 1,375 deaths over the weekend.

‘Madness and scaremongering’

First U.S. troops landed in Poland on Sunday as Washington assessed that Russia was stepping up moves toward a potential full-scale invasion of Ukraine with 70% of the forces it would need for an attack.

The U.S. officials estimated such an attack would leave 25,000 to 50,000 civilians dead, along with 5,000 to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 3,000 to 10,000 Russian ones. It could also trigger a refugee flood of one to five million people, mainly into Poland, they added.