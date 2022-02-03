Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 3

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses last week.

Feb. 3: What you need to know today

The United States announced on Wednesday it would deploy 3,000 more troops to bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe. The 1,000 troops already deployed in Germany will move to Romania and 2,000 troops will move to Germany and Poland from the United States. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in the announcement that “the United States will respond to the growing threat to Europe's security and stability.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko condemned the move, calling the U.S. deployments “destructive steps, which increase military tension and reduce scope for political decisions.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled the American decision as “not the steps aimed at de-escalating tensions, on the contrary, these are actions that lead to an increase in tensions.”

NATO warned on Thursday that the Russian deployment in Belarus is the biggest since the Cold War. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg detailed “an expected 30,000 combat troops, Spetsnaz … fighter jets, including Su-35, Iskander dual-capable missiles & S-400 air defense.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Wednesday to discuss the Ukraine crisis and “long-term” security guarantees. The Kremlin said “the unwillingness of NATO to adequately respond to the well-founded Russian concerns was noted,” while Downing Street said Johnson warned a Russian invasion would be a “tragic miscalculation,” but that “the leaders agreed that aggravation was in no one's interest” and aimed to work towards a “peaceful resolution.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy on Thursday in an effort to mediate the crisis with Russia. Erdogan hopes to pursue his own independent diplomatic track in the meeting by leveraging his strong support for Kyiv and his special relationship with Putin to set up a three-way-summit.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he will travel to Moscow to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine after he meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Feb. 7, stressing the importance of a “coordinated policy with regard to the EU and NATO.” Scholz responded to criticism of Germany’s refusal to send weapons to Ukraine, reiterating that Russia would pay “a very high price” in the event of an invasion.

The European Central Bank warned that a Russian invasion would weigh on the eurozone’s economic outlook. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that “although uncertainties related to the pandemic have abated somewhat, geopolitical tensions have increased.”

First-hand reports of Russian troop movements continued on Thursday, with photo and video on social media appearing to show Russian and Chechen National Guard troops, artillery , and anti-aircraft systems being deployed near Ukraine.

AFP contributed reporting.