Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 31

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Wednesday.

Jan. 31: What you need to know today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia wants “mutually respectful relations with the United States,” but does not want to remain in a position “where our security is infringed daily,” while Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev told reporters: “We don't want war, we don't need it at all.”

Lavrov will speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Tuesday.

The Kremlin responded on Monday to a threat from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to seize Russian oligarchs’ London properties and sanction “any company of interest to the Kremlin.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the “extremely alarming” statement “undermines investment attractiveness and the United Kingdom’s attractiveness as such,” adding that Moscow will respond with “retaliatory measures” if Russian companies are targeted.

Poland said on Monday it is preparing to transfer defensive weapons to Ukraine. “In close contact with the president, a decision was made to transfer defensive ammunition to Ukraine,” said National Security Bureau head Pavel Solokh, adding that the “decision is being finalized by the minister of national defense.”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced late on Saturday details of British troop deployment to Ukraine. The force will include 1,200 paratroopers, helicopter gunships, artillery and electronic warfare and cyber units from the Royal Signals and the Royal Marines' specialist Y Squadron.

Canada announced on Sunday that it will temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian personnel from its embassy in Ukraine, but that the embassy will remain open. The announcement follows Canada’s evacuation of families of diplomatic staff last week.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand has said all Canadian military trainers in Ukraine have been moved West of the Dnieper river, away from the conflict, “to keep our Canadian armed forces safe and secure.”

The UN Security Council will convene later on Monday over the ongoing crisis.

