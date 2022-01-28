Support The Moscow Times!
Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 28

Employees unload a plane with a new U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine at Kyiv's airport Boryspil. Sergei Supinsky / AFP

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses on Wednesday.

Jan. 28: What you need to know today

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West “ignored” Russia's security concerns, the Kremlin said. He added that he will “carefully” study the U.S. and NATO's responses, "after which he will decide on his further actions.” The call was organized by Macron in the spirit of a “demanding dialogue” to clarify Moscow’s intentions in Ukraine.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “If it depends on Russia, there will be no war. We do not want wars,” but added “we won’t allow [the West] to rudely ignore and trample on our interests.”
  • He described the U.S. threats of personal sanctions against President Putin and cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payment system as “the equivalent of severing ties” and not in anyone's interests.
  • Commenting on the written responses from NATO and the U.S., Lavrov disparaged the NATO response as highly “idealized,” and said he was “a little ashamed for the people who wrote these texts," but nonetheless noted the U.S. response contained “grains of rationality” on secondary issues.
  • Ahead of next month’s joint military drills with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country will go to war “if our ally Russia is directly attacked,” promising to host “hundreds of thousands” of Russian troops in the event of a conflict. Appearing before the National Assembly of Belarus, Lukashenko went on to threaten the Baltic states with “the end of their statehood,” and promised to “return Ukraine” to Russia and Belarus.
  • The U.S. has requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine for Monday.
  • In a public statement, Washington urged Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to encourage a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

AFP contributed reporting.

