U.S. Envoy Delivers Response to Russia Security Demands Over Ukraine

The United States and NATO are set to hold press conferences Wednesday on their responses to Russia's sweeping demands for security guarantees in eastern Europe and the former Soviet space.

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan had delivered Washington's responses to these demands to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier Wednesday evening.

Moscow has repeatedly sought a written response to its demands — which include blocking Ukraine and Georgia from NATO membership and pulling all NATO forces from eastern European countries — as the West has raised alarm over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine, Western countries point to Moscow's massing of tens of thousands of troops near Kyiv's borders as evidence to the contrary.

Here are the latest updates:

9:39 p.m.: Stoltenberg says NATO's proposals included calls for mutual briefings on military exercises, arms control dialogue, more transparency on military activities and joint efforts to combat cyber threats. The document also reiterates NATO's "core principle" of open-door membership, with each state having the right to determine for itself whether it wants to join, he said.

9:37 p.m.: Opening his press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance "cannot and will not compromise" on its principles for the security of its members and allies.

9:09 p.m.: "The documents are with them, the ball is in their court," Blinken says, closing his press conference.

9:07 p.m.: NATO said it had delivered its own set of written "proposals" to a Russian diplomat in Brussels in response to Moscow's demands.

9:05 p.m.: "Everything is on the table" when it comes to U.S. sanctions that would target Russia if it invaded Ukraine, Blinken said.

8:59 p.m.: "What we do in this document... is lay out areas where we believe we can advance security together," Blinken said, including arms control, greater transparency and risk reduction measures. There are "very positive things in this document that should be pursued," but that decision is up to Putin, he said, noting that the U.S. was "ready" for whatever decision Russia makes.

8:55 p.m.: "We will uphold the principle of NATO's open door.... This is a commitment that we are bound to," Blinken said.

8:53 p.m.: Blinken reiterated the U.S. embassy in Ukraine's message advising American citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country now.

8:50 p.m.: The U.S. set out a "serious diplomatic path" that Russia can choose to resolve the standoff and told Russia that Ukraine can choose its own allies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference.

"We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances," Blinken said.

"We've addressed the possibility of reciprocal transparency measures regarding force posture and Ukraine, as well as measures to increase confidence regarding military exercises and maneuvers in Europe."

8:47 p.m.: The U.S. will not make its responses public, "because we think that diplomacy has the best chance to succeed," Blinken said.

8:22 p.m.: U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan has delivered Washington's response to Russia's demands to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry said.