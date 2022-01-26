Russia Marks 6th Consecutive Day of Record Covid Cases

Russia set a sixth consecutive daily record for coronavirus infections Wednesday as officials warned that the surge fueled by the more-contagious Omicron variant could continue for another two weeks.

The government’s Covid-19 task force reported 74,692 new infections over the last 24 hours.

The increase brings Russia’s total caseload to 11.3 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

Russia’s task force also recorded 657 new deaths in the country with the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in Europe.

The latest available data based on official statistics shows 929,000 excess deaths in Russia between the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 and November 2021.