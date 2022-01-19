Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Hails Strong Russia-Iran Ties

By AFP
Updated:
Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday. Pavel Bednyakov/POOL/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi hailed bilateral ties during a meeting in Moscow Wednesday, as pressure mounts for a decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Raisi said he had presented Moscow with draft documents on strategic cooperation that would cement joint collaboration for the next two decades.

"We in Iran have no limits for expanding ties with Russia," the Iranian leader said on his first state visit since taking office in August.

He said Tehran wanted to develop relations with Moscow that would "not be temporary, but permanent and strategic." 

"Today's exceptional circumstances require significant synergy between our two countries against U.S. unilateralism," he said in televised remarks.

Putin praised the countries' "close cooperation" on the international stage and said "it is very important for me to known your opinion on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

The 2015 accord between Iran and world powers  the United States, France, Britain, Russia, China and Germany  offered Tehran relief from crippling international sanctions in return for deep curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 under former president Donald Trump prompted Tehran to walk back on its commitments.

Talks to restore the accord began again last year but stopped in June, when Iran elected Raisi. They then resumed in November.

This is the ultraconservative president's most significant visit abroad since he took over in August from moderate Hassan Rouhani, who was the last Iranian president to visit Russia in March 2017.

Moscow and Tehran have strong political, economic and military ties, shared interests in Afghanistan, and are key allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's decade-long civil war.

Read more about: Iran

Read more

all options open

Ukraine Looking for Russian-Made Missile in Iran Plane Crash, Official Says

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash, including a missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism.
IRAN PLANE CRASH

Russian Airlines Continue Flying Through Iranian Airspace

Flights have continued with minimal disruption despite other international airlines avoiding the region.
Taking precautions

Russia Orders Mideast Safety Check After Iran Plane Crash, Missile Strikes

Prime Minister Medvedev has ordered Russian ministers to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the region.
RISING TENSIONS

Russian Senator Calls U.S. Killing of Top Iranian General ‘Worst Case Scenario,’ Expects New U.S.-Iran Clashes

Russian officials slam the killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani and warn of growing antagonism in the Middle East.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.