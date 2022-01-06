Russia-led Alliance to Send Forces to Unrest-Hit Kazakhstan

A Russia-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeping forces to "stabilize" Kazakhstan, blaming mass protests that have plunged the ex-Soviet country into chaos on "outside interference".

Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan was facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an address to the nation early Thursday that he had appealed to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that had "received extensive training abroad".

The CSTO's chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, then said on Facebook that the alliance would send "collective peacekeeping forces... for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in this country" that was caused by "outside interference".

Tokayev said that "terrorists" were seizing buildings, infrastructure and "premises where small arms are located."

He added that they had also commandeered five planes at the airport in the country's biggest city Almaty and said that Kazakhstan's air forces were engaged in a "stubborn battle" near the city.

"I intend to act as tough as possible," he warned in an earlier address. "Together we will overcome this black period in the history of Kazakhstan."

In Almaty on Wednesday night, AFP correspondents saw hundreds of protesters — some wearing helmets — gathered in the city centre and parading a police vehicle draped with Kazakh flags.

Videos on social media showed protesters seizing weapons, while others showed mostly empty streets with the sound of explosions and automatic weapons firing in the background, after local authorities announced the start of "anti-terrorist" operations.

Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves.

Stun grenades, tear gas

After a night of unrest that saw more than 200 people detained, several thousand protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty on Wednesday afternoon and appeared to have seized control of the building.