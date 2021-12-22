U.S. to Sell Anti-Tank Missiles to Lithuania Amid Mounting Fears of Russian Invasion in Ukraine

The U.S. government has approved the sale of anti-tank Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Pentagon said Tuesday amid Western concerns of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s (DSCA) said it notified Congress of the $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles and 20 Javelin launchers to Lithuania, which shares a border with Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe,” it said.

Lithuania’s order now totals 341 Javelins and 30 Javelin command launch units, in addition to training and support equipment.

DSCA said the possible sale, which was approved by the State Department, will help Lithuania build “long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It did not indicate when the anti-tank Javelins would be delivered to Vilnius.

Washington’s arms sales to the ex-Soviet Baltic state, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO, comes as Russia escalates its warnings of a “military response” to perceived security threats from the West.